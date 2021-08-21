Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Live Talk
VOA60 Africa
Episodes
About
VOA60 Africa- At least 80 dead in Burkina Faso convoy attack
29 minutes ago
VOA60 Africa- At least 80 dead in Burkina Faso convoy attack
Episodes
August 16, 2021
VOA60 Africa- Veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won Zambia's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote.
August 13, 2021
VOA60 Africa- In Zambia, ballots are being counted by election officials Friday, one day after national elections
August 11, 2021
VOA60 Africa - Guinea: Health authorities are monitoring 155 people for Marburg virus
July 19, 2021
VOA60 Africa - The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma resumed Monday online with a hearing
July 16, 2021
VOA60 Africa - Ramaphosa: South Africa violence was instigated
July 15, 2021
VOA60 Africa - South Africa doubled deployment of troops to 10,000 Thursday
See all episodes
