VOA60 Africa
Episodes
About
VOA60 Africa - Guinea Soldiers Claim They’ve Staged a Successful Coup
September 06, 2021
Guinea Soldiers Claim They’ve Staged a Successful Coup
September 04, 2021
VOA60 World- Authorities shot and killed a violent extremist Friday after he stabbed six people at supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand
September 01, 2021
VOA60 Africa- Freeman Mbowe, the leader of main Tanzania opposition Chadema party, faced terrorism charges Tuesday in the High Court
August 24, 2021
VOA60 Africa- Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in on Tuesday as a new Zambia’s president
August 21, 2021
VOA60 Africa- At least 80 dead in Burkina Faso convoy attack
August 16, 2021
VOA60 Africa- Veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won Zambia's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote.
August 13, 2021
VOA60 Africa- In Zambia, ballots are being counted by election officials Friday, one day after national elections
