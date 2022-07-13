US Veteran Heads to Ukraine to Fight, Plans to Stay to Rebuild Country

Accessibility links

US veteran James Vasquez made the decision to fight for Ukraine on the first day of the war. He packed his gear, got his passport in order and headed to Ukraine. He also started a Twitter account where he tells his followers about his experience. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Producer: Artyom Kokhan

US veteran James Vasquez made the decision to fight for Ukraine on the first day of the war. He packed his gear, got his passport in order and headed to Ukraine. He also started a Twitter account where he tells his followers about his experience. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Producer: Artyom Kokhan

