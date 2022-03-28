Accessibility links

Biden Says Russia’s Vladimir Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’

In an impassioned speech Saturday at the end of his trip to Europe, U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ and vowed to defend every inch of NATO territory. The speech in Warsaw came at the end of a frantic week of diplomacy.

In an impassioned speech Saturday at the end of his trip to Europe, U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ and vowed to defend every inch of NATO territory. The speech in Warsaw came at the end of a frantic week of diplomacy with NATO, G-7 and European allies, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports from the Polish capital. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

