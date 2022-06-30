The United States will strengthen its forces in Europe as NATO faces up to the threat from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced the deployments at the NATO summit in Madrid — from where Henry Ridgwell reports. Camera: Henry Ridgwell
US Boosts Deployments in Europe as NATO Summit Warns of Russian Threat
