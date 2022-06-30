US Boosts Deployments in Europe as NATO Summit Warns of Russian Threat

Accessibility links

The United States will strengthen its forces in Europe as NATO faces up to the threat from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced the deployments at the NATO summit in Madrid — from where Henry Ridgwell reports. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

The United States will strengthen its forces in Europe as NATO faces up to the threat from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced the deployments at the NATO summit in Madrid — from where Henry Ridgwell reports. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

