80-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Confronts Russians, Rides Out Occupation in Apartment

When Russian soldiers occupied Borodyanka in March, 80-year-old Halyna Derevyanko stayed in her apartment. Her neighbors had left, fleeing airstrikes, but she remained with her adult son in the five-story building because she had neither the strength nor the opportunity to leave the house. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Some of the video was shot by Pavel Suhodolskiy.

