Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised food production concerns in countries that depend on the region’s exports of fertilizers, such as Ghana. To cope with the shortage, Ghanaian authorities are urging farmers to use locally produced chicken droppings and compost instead as fertilizer. For VOA, Senanu Tord reports from Abukrom, Ghana
Ghanaian Farmers Look for Organic Alternatives as Russian Fertilizer Costs Skyrocket
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised food production concerns in countries that depend on the region’s exports of fertilizers, such as Ghana. To cope with the shortage, Ghanaian authorities are urging farmers to use locally produced chicken droppings and compost instead as fertilizer.
Episodes
-
May 07, 2022
Russia Braces for Effects of Energy Export Losses
-
May 05, 2022
Ukrainian Holocaust Survivors Flee to Israel
-
-
-
-
Facebook Forum