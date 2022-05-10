Ghanaian Farmers Look for Organic Alternatives as Russian Fertilizer Costs Skyrocket

Accessibility links

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised food production concerns in countries that depend on the region’s exports of fertilizers, such as Ghana. To cope with the shortage, Ghanaian authorities are urging farmers to use locally produced chicken droppings and compost instead as fertilizer.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised food production concerns in countries that depend on the region’s exports of fertilizers, such as Ghana. To cope with the shortage, Ghanaian authorities are urging farmers to use locally produced chicken droppings and compost instead as fertilizer. For VOA, Senanu Tord reports from Abukrom, Ghana

