Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say

Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Embed
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00
Direct link

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG