Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
