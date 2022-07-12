Accessibility links

California Brother and Sister Manage YouTube Channel to Support Ukraine

From California, 11-year-old Arthur Brook and his sister Sophia, the children of a Ukrainian mother, started a YouTube channel that covers events in Ukraine and reports on local volunteers who help its cause. Their father helps with production. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

