The European Union’s executive arm is expected to decide soon whether to recommend that Ukraine be granted candidate status for EU membership. The EU Commission — which must unanimously approve the recommendation — is set to debate the issue at a summit on June 23 and 24. While some EU leaders have signaled support for the move, some member states are more reluctant. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Warsaw.
European Commission to Decide on Possible Ukraine Candidacy for EU Membership
