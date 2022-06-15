Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

European Commission to Decide on Possible Ukraine Candidacy for EU Membership

European Commission to Decide on Possible Ukraine Candidacy for EU Membership
Embed
European Commission to Decide on Possible Ukraine Candidacy for EU Membership

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:19 0:00

The European Union’s executive arm is expected to decide soon whether to recommend that Ukraine be granted candidate status for EU membership. The EU Commission — which must unanimously approve the recommendation — is set to debate the issue at a summit on June 23 and 24. While some EU leaders have signaled support for the move, some member states are more reluctant. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Warsaw.

The European Union’s executive arm is expected to decide soon whether to recommend that Ukraine be granted candidate status for EU membership. The EU Commission — which must unanimously approve the recommendation — is set to debate the issue at a summit on June 23 and 24. While some EU leaders have signaled support for the move, some member states are more reluctant. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Warsaw.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG