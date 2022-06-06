Turkey at Center of Battle to Avert Global Food Crisis

Accessibility links

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to visit Turkey on Wednesday for talks, including on creating a Black Sea corridor to allow Ukrainian grain to access world markets as global food prices soar. The talks come as Ankara faces pressure to open the Black Sea to NATO ships to break Russia's blockade of Ukraine. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

