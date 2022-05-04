President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited an Alabama facility that manufactures weapons he said were key to fending off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also pushed his request for $33 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine. This report from VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell.
Biden Urges Supplemental Ukraine Funding on Visit to Missile Facility
