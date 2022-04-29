Millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries since Russia invaded their homeland. Others have moved to western Ukraine and the city of Lviv, which for now are relatively safe. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story of volunteers in Lviv who are opening their homes to the displaced families. Camera - Yuriy Dankevych.
Lviv Families Open Homes to Ukraine War Refugees
