Tensions are rising in the eastern Moldovan region of Transnistria, a de facto separatist region, as authorities there blame Ukraine for a recent series of attacks on government facilities. Kyiv denies this, and observers say the danger is rising that Russia could use the attacks as an excuse to open a new front against Ukraine or against Moldova itself. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. Camera: Ricardo Marquina
In Moldova, Fears of a Russian Intervention
