As Russia doubles down on its war on Ukraine, the country’s humanitarian needs are growing exponentially. Trouble is, U.S. charities are seeing a slowdown in donations at the same time. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at how these nonprofits and their volunteers are adapting.
Giving for Ukraine’s Victims Slows Even as War Intensifies
As Russia doubles down on its war on Ukraine, the country’s humanitarian needs are growing exponentially. Trouble is, U.S. charities are seeing a slowdown in donations at the same time. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at how these nonprofits and their volunteers are adapting.
Episodes
-
-
-
April 15, 2022
Special Shelter for Ukrainian Women, Children Set Up in Lviv
-
-
-
April 13, 2022
Ukrainian Refugees Race to Escape War
Facebook Forum