Spain Simplifies Procedures for Admitting Ukrainian Refugees

Some of the three million of Ukrainian refugees who have managed to escape the war are now moving beyond Poland and Eastern Europe to the farthest stretches of the continent.That includes Spain which is already home to a community of 100,000 Ukrainians.Jon Spier narrates this report by Alfonso Beato

