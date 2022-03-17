Spain Simplifies Procedures for Admitting Ukrainian Refugees
Some of the three million of Ukrainian refugees who have managed to escape the war are now moving beyond Poland and Eastern Europe to the farthest stretches of the continent.That includes Spain which is already home to a community of 100,000 Ukrainians.Jon Spier narrates this report by Alfonso Beato
Episodes
-
March 14, 2022
Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Town North of Kyiv
-
March 13, 2022
World Powers Seize Assets of Russian Oligarchs
-
-
-
March 08, 2022
As Ukraine War Rages, U.S. Looks to New Oil Sources
-
March 06, 2022
Ukraine’s Women and Children Flee as Men Must Stay to Fight