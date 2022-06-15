US Capital Area Volunteer Group Raises Thousands for Ukraine

Accessibility links

"Bulava" is the name of a volunteer organization created by young Ukrainians in the Washington, D.C., area after Russia invaded Ukraine. The group collects funds and basic supplies for those who need them most back home. For VOA, Maxim Moskalkov reports from Washington.

