Ukrаinian Actor Supports Elderly Amid War

Kharkiv actor Anton Zhelyakov has been supporting older Ukrainians during the war. With help from an unlikely source, Zhelyakov provides about 250 people with food and medicine at least twice a month. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Videographer and video editor: Paviel Syhodolskiy

