Kharkiv actor Anton Zhelyakov has been supporting older Ukrainians during the war. With help from an unlikely source, Zhelyakov provides about 250 people with food and medicine at least twice a month. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Videographer and video editor: Paviel Syhodolskiy
Ukrаinian Actor Supports Elderly Amid War
