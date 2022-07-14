While Ethiopia’s civil war has not reached the capital, Addis Ababa, rights groups say authorities arbitrarily detained thousands of Tigrayans last year in waves of ethnically motivated arrests. VOA spoke to recently released Tigrayans about the conditions they endured. Henry Wilkins reports from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Ethiopia’s Arbitrarily Detained Tigrayans Recall Abuse
July 13, 2022
Kenyan Youth Begin Nationwide Peace, Voting Campaign
