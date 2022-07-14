Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

Ethiopia’s Arbitrarily Detained Tigrayans Recall Abuse

Ethiopia’s Arbitrarily Detained Tigrayans Recall Abuse
Embed
Ethiopia’s Arbitrarily Detained Tigrayans Recall Abuse

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:50 0:00
Direct link

While Ethiopia’s civil war has not reached the capital, Addis Ababa, rights groups say authorities arbitrarily detained thousands of Tigrayans last year in waves of ethnically motivated arrests. VOA spoke to recently released Tigrayans about the conditions they endured. Henry Wilkins reports from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

See comments

While Ethiopia’s civil war has not reached the capital, Addis Ababa, rights groups say authorities arbitrarily detained thousands of Tigrayans last year in waves of ethnically motivated arrests. VOA spoke to recently released Tigrayans about the conditions they endured. Henry Wilkins reports from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG