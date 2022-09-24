Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 Africa

South African Retailers Reducing Reliance On Chinese Imports for Local Products

South African Retailers Reducing Reliance On Chinese Imports for Local Products
Embed
South African Retailers Reducing Reliance On Chinese Imports for Local Products

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:09 0:00
Direct link

South Africa's largest retailers are reducing their reliance on China for goods, favoring locally sourced clothing products instead. It's part of a wider trend to reinvigorate local textile manufacturing — but retailers wonder if the domestic industry can meet new demands. Linda Givetash reports

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG