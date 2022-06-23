With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. allies fear Russia or other aggressors like China or North Korea could attack them as well. It’s a threat the American military is constantly training for. Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes to the skies in Alaska for a firsthand look at how the U.S. military prepares.
US, Allies War Game in Red Flag Alaska to Prepare Defenses in Pacific, NATO’s Western Flank with Russia
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. allies fear Russia or other aggressors like China or North Korea could attack them as well. It’s a threat the American military is constantly training for. Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes to the skies in Alaska for a firsthand look at how the U.S. military prepares.
Episodes
-
June 23, 2022
How Russia Uses Neo-Nazi Groups to Spread Chaos
-
-
-
-
June 21, 2022
Matshidiso Moeti: Monkeypox Reported in African Nations
-
June 20, 2022
Children at Dukwi Refugee Camp in Botswana