Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

US, Allies War Game in Red Flag Alaska to Prepare Defenses in Pacific, NATO’s Western Flank with Russia

US, Allies War Game in Red Flag Alaska to Prepare Defenses in Pacific, NATO’s Western Flank with Russia
Embed
US, Allies War Game in Red Flag Alaska to Prepare Defenses in Pacific, NATO’s Western Flank with Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:27 0:00
Direct link

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. allies fear Russia or other aggressors like China or North Korea could attack them as well. It’s a threat the American military is constantly training for. Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes to the skies in Alaska for a firsthand look at how the U.S. military prepares.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. allies fear Russia or other aggressors like China or North Korea could attack them as well. It’s a threat the American military is constantly training for. Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes to the skies in Alaska for a firsthand look at how the U.S. military prepares.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG