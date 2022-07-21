Accessibility links

After Taking Brunt, Battered Ukrainian Village Looks to Rebuild

Moshchun, Ukraine, was at the center of the fighting when Russia invaded in February. It was there that Ukrainian forces prevented the Russian army from advancing to the capital, Kyiv, 30 kilometers away. But 85% of the village was destroyed. Now the community wants to rebuild. From Moshchun, VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports.

