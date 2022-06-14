Rebranded McDonald’s Restaurants Open in Russia

Accessibility links

After many Western companies left Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine, Moscow opened the first of the restaurants that are meant to replace those of the American fast food giant McDonald's. The rebranded Russian version — some call it a knockoff — aims not only to serve hamburgers but to affirm Russia's self-sufficiency and defiance. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Moscow.

