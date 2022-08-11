Neck to Neck Presidential Election in Kenya

Accessibility links

Two days after Kenya's general election, officials had yet to announce who is leading the presidential race in the country as confused citizens struggled to make sense of divergent tallies from the media in a nail-bitingly close race. Raila Odinga is neck and neck with William Ruto.

