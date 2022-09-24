Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 Africa

Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals

Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals
Embed
Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:59 0:00

Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Victoria Amunga reports

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG