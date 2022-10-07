Is Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons Toward Ukraine?
Amid unconfirmed reports that a train operated by Russia's nuclear division was spotted heading toward Ukraine, the White House says that it has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
