In Wartime, Ukrainian Woman Is Dog's Best Friend
Ivanna Holubtsova, a volunteer in the city of Sumy, Ukraine, takes care of more than 50 dogs that lost their owners and landed on the streets because of the war. She spends half of her salary on feeding stray dogs. Olena Adamenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Mykhailo Zaika
