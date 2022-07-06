Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa

Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa
Embed
Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:33 0:00
Direct link

Southern European countries, including Italy and Spain, are urging NATO allies to address threats from North Africa. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Spanish capital, while the war in Ukraine dominates NATO’s agenda, Madrid wants the alliance to prepare for other potential flashpoints. Alfonso Beato contributed.

Southern European countries, including Italy and Spain, are urging NATO allies to address threats from North Africa. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Spanish capital, while the war in Ukraine dominates NATO’s agenda, Madrid wants the alliance to prepare for other potential flashpoints. Alfonso Beato contributed.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG