Southern European countries, including Italy and Spain, are urging NATO allies to address threats from North Africa. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Spanish capital, while the war in Ukraine dominates NATO’s agenda, Madrid wants the alliance to prepare for other potential flashpoints. Alfonso Beato contributed.
Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa
Southern European countries, including Italy and Spain, are urging NATO allies to address threats from North Africa. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Spanish capital, while the war in Ukraine dominates NATO’s agenda, Madrid wants the alliance to prepare for other potential flashpoints. Alfonso Beato contributed.
Episodes
-
July 07, 2022
Russian Band Takes Harsh Stance Against War in Ukraine
-
July 07, 2022
Russia Sees Start of New Cold War
-
-
-
-