Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

Highlanders FC Vice Chairperson Says African Teams Should Shine in World Cup

Highlanders FC Vice Chairperson Says African Teams Should Shine in World Cup
Embed
Highlanders FC Vice Chairperson Says African Teams Should Shine in World Cup

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:31 0:00
Direct link

Modern Ngwenya, Highlanders Football Club vice-chairman, speaking about the World Cup. Ngwenya says African teams should shine at the premier soccer event this year. (Video: Ezra Tshisa Sibanda)

See comments

Modern Ngwenya, Highlanders Football Club vice-chairman, speaking about the World Cup. Ngwenya says African teams should shine at the premier soccer event this year. (Video: Ezra Tshisa Sibanda)

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG