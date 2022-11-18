Accessibility links

Gold Rush in Ivory Coast Brings Money, Illegal Mining

Gold Rush in Ivory Coast Brings Money, Illegal Mining
Gold Rush in Ivory Coast Brings Money, Illegal Mining

For ten years, Ivory Coast in West Africa has been experiencing an unprecedented gold rush. And while it is a quickly expanding market for this historically agriculture-based nation, it is also causing a surge of illegal mining. For VOA, Yassin Ciyow has more from Ivory Coast. Camera: Thomas Diego Badia

