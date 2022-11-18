For ten years, Ivory Coast in West Africa has been experiencing an unprecedented gold rush. And while it is a quickly expanding market for this historically agriculture-based nation, it is also causing a surge of illegal mining. For VOA, Yassin Ciyow has more from Ivory Coast. Camera: Thomas Diego Badia
Gold Rush in Ivory Coast Brings Money, Illegal Mining
