Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 World

Volunteers in Ukraine, California Find a Way to Save Ukrainian Animals

Volunteers in Ukraine, California Find a Way to Save Ukrainian Animals
Embed
Volunteers in Ukraine, California Find a Way to Save Ukrainian Animals

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:58 0:00
Direct link

Many animal shelters in Ukraine are in dire need of pet food and water; many others have been destroyed. Local volunteers are risking their lives to save the animals—and getting help from across the ocean. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

Many animal shelters in Ukraine are in dire need of pet food and water; many others have been destroyed. Local volunteers are risking their lives to save the animals—and getting help from across the ocean. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG