Many animal shelters in Ukraine are in dire need of pet food and water; many others have been destroyed. Local volunteers are risking their lives to save the animals—and getting help from across the ocean. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice
Volunteers in Ukraine, California Find a Way to Save Ukrainian Animals
