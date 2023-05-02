Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 Africa

Cuddles for Sale in South Africa

Cuddles for Sale in South Africa
Embed
Cuddles for Sale in South Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:55 0:00
Direct link

South Africans have embraced the continent's first professional cuddling service, where customers pay for platonic intimacy. Experts say isolation during the COVID pandemi, which hit South Africa hardest and stress from its struggling economy are just 2 reasons why the cuddling business is booming.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG