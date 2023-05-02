Cuddles for Sale in South Africa
South Africans have embraced the continent's first professional cuddling service, where customers pay for platonic intimacy. Experts say isolation during the COVID pandemi, which hit South Africa hardest and stress from its struggling economy are just 2 reasons why the cuddling business is booming.
