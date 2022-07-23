Online sales boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in some parts of Africa, where industry analysts say online trade is expected to grow by over half in the next three years. The continent's online market potential faces numerous challenges, though. For VOA, Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg. Videographer: Zaheer Cassim
E-Commerce in Africa Projected to Grow 56% by 2025
