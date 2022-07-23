Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 Africa

E-Commerce in Africa Projected to Grow 56% by 2025

E-Commerce in Africa Projected to Grow 56% by 2025
Embed
E-Commerce in Africa Projected to Grow 56% by 2025

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:34 0:00

Online sales boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in some parts of Africa, where industry analysts say online trade is expected to grow by over half in the next three years. The continent's online market potential faces numerous challenges, though. For VOA, Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg. Videographer: Zaheer Cassim

Online sales boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in some parts of Africa, where industry analysts say online trade is expected to grow by over half in the next three years. The continent's online market potential faces numerous challenges, though. For VOA, Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg. Videographer: Zaheer Cassim

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG