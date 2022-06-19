American actor and director Liev Schreiber says events in Ukraine didn’t impact him much before the Russian invasion. Due to the war, he became deeply involved in charity work and rediscovered the Ukrainian part of his heritage. VOA’s Tatiana Vorozhko reports.
American Actor Helps Ukraine, Gets In Touch With His Heritage
June 19, 2022
