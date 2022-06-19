Accessibility links

American Actor Helps Ukraine, Gets In Touch With His Heritage

American Actor Helps Ukraine, Gets In Touch With His Heritage
American Actor Helps Ukraine, Gets In Touch With His Heritage

American actor and director Liev Schreiber says events in Ukraine didn’t impact him much before the Russian invasion. Due to the war, he became deeply involved in charity work and rediscovered the Ukrainian part of his heritage. VOA’s Tatiana Vorozhko reports.

