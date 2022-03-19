Experts Warn Russian Mercenaries in Africa May Be Headed to Ukraine

Show more Show less

Russia has been deploying mercenaries to African countries for years. New reports indicate some of those battle-hardened soldiers may be heading to Ukraine to take part in Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. In this report, VOA’s Salem Solomon looks at what the addition of mercenaries into the Ukraine war might mean. VOA’s Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb contributed to the report. Video editor - Salem Solomon Producer - Jason Godman Graphics - Anand Mistry