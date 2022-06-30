Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 Africa

African Continental FTA Challenged by Bureaucracy, Poor Infrastructure

African Continental FTA Challenged by Bureaucracy, Poor Infrastructure
Embed
African Continental FTA Challenged by Bureaucracy, Poor Infrastructure

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:54 0:00
Direct link

The African Continental Free Trade Area has been operating for more than a year with the aim of cutting red tape to expand inter-African trade and lift millions of people out of poverty. But the largest trade pact in the world, in terms of member countries, has seen slow progress and mixed results. Anne Nzouankeu reports from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in this report narrated by Moki Edwin Kindzeka. Videographer: Anne Nzouankeu

The African Continental Free Trade Area has been operating for more than a year with the aim of cutting red tape to expand inter-African trade and lift millions of people out of poverty. But the largest trade pact in the world, in terms of member countries, has seen slow progress and mixed results. Anne Nzouankeu reports from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in this report narrated by Moki Edwin Kindzeka. Videographer: Anne Nzouankeu

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG