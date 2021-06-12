Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Zimbabwe
Africa
USA
World
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Indaba zesiNdebele
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
Nhau dzeShona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Latest Show
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Listen live
05:00 - 06:00
LIVE
Live Talk
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
Accra FM Stream Audio Tube
Accra FM Stream Audio Tube
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Live Talk
VOA60 America
Episodes
About
VOA60 America - NYT: Trump Officials Seized Apple Data of 2 Democratic Lawmakers
51 minutes ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
VOA60 America - NYT: Trump Officials Seized Apple Data of 2 Democratic Lawmakers
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:01:00
0:00
Direct link
240p | 2.8MB
360p | 4.2MB
480p | 6.9MB
720p | 15.3MB
NYT: Trump Officials Seized Apple Data of 2 Democratic Lawmakers
Episodes
June 04, 2021
VOA60 America- Former VP Pence said he and former President Trump "may never see eye to eye" over insurrection
December 24, 2020
VOA60 America- Trump threatens to not sign COVID relief/appropriations bill
December 04, 2020
VOA60 America - The U.S. reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday
November 30, 2017
Trump on North Korea's Latest Missile Test
October 25, 2016
VOA60 Elections - NYT: Hillary Clinton has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump in North Carolina
October 18, 2016
VOA60 Elections - NBC News: Clinton with a six-point lead over Donald Trump in a four-way race
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG