Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon
The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
