NYC Photo Exhibit Spotlights Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
"Mariupol,” a November photo exhibit in New York City captured scenes of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The show included award-winning images and videos captured by the last journalists to leave the besieged city. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera - Vladimir Badikov.
