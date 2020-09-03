Nelson Chamisa's Cornered MDC Alliance Defeats MDC-T, Zanu PF in Mayoral Poll

Jacob Mafume of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected mayor of Harare following the recalling of Herbert Gomba by the Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe.

Mafume beat his rival, Luckson Mukunguma, by five votes to land the ceremonial post. Mukunguma was backed by the MDC-T and the ruling Zanu PF party.

In a tweet, Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesperson of the MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa, said, “Democracy is fighting back, Mayor Jacob Mafume is recall proof. The People's President Nelson Chamisa defeats ZANU PF as the Mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume romps to victory. The victory for democracy that luminaries like Nelson Mandela fought for will be realised in Africa.”

The MDC-T has been recalling several councilors and legislator aligned with the MDC Alliance, citing a Supreme Court ruling that nullified Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the MDC and ordered the party to hold a special congress.

MDC-T and Zanu PF officials were unreachable for comment.