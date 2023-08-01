France Evacuating Citizens From Niger

France said it would start an evacuation effort Tuesday from Niger for its citizens and citizens of other European nations, nearly a week after a military junta seized power.

France’s foreign ministry said in a statement the decision to carry out the evacuations was prompted by violence against the French Embassy in Niamey and the closure of Niger’s airspace. The ministry said French citizens were unable to leave the country on their own.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on social media Tuesday that Italy is also offering its citizens in Niamey a special evacuation flight.

Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep concern over the reported arrest of several members of Niger’s government. Guterres’ spokesman said the U.N. chief is urgently calling for the strict adherence to the country’s international human rights obligations and the prompt restoration of constitutional order.

“The secretary-general underscores the utmost importance of safeguarding civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Niger,” spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

He added that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners are committed to remaining in Niger and continuing their work. More than 4 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance.

Regional tensions

The regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions against the coup leaders and said it could use force to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum if he is not returned to power.