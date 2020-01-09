Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Blocks Wife on Murder Charges Bail from Entering Family Mansion

Zimbabwe’s acting president Constantino Chiwenga has allegedly deployed members of the army to barricade his matrimonial home and other properties to bar his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, from accessing her children, clothes, motor vehicles and personal goods.

In an exclusive interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service, Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Taona Nyamakura, confirmed the development saying Marry Mubaiwa, who is out on bail and was ordered by the court to live at the matrimonial Borrowdale Brooke mansion in Harare, has been denied entry.

“We are actually considering court action against General Chiwenga.”

Chiwenga’s wife was arrested late last year on allegations of attempting to murder her husband and for contravening the country’s exchange control laws by transferring more than a million United States Dollars abroad.

She was denied bail by the lower court before it was granted by the High Court. State prosecutors had opposed bail arguing that she was a flight risk as she is facing at least 25 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder.

Human Rights lawyer, Dewa Mavhinga called the acting president’s actions unconstitutional and “abuse of state institutions and the army.”

VOA Studio 7 did not get comment from Chiwenga as his lawyer Wilson Manase was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

This is not the first time Retired General Chiwenga has been accused of abusing the army in his domestic issues. In 2014, when he was divorcing another wife, Jocelyn Mauchaza, she accused him of using soldiers to deny her entry to their farm located 1,5 kilometers off the Shamva Road. The army stepped in only hours after the court had issued a divorce decree ordering her eviction.

Chiwenga masterminded the coup that led to the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

The office of the President and Cabinet announced recently that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on leave until end of month.

“During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents, General (Rtd) Dr C. G. D. N Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde KCD Mohadi will take turns to act in his place, starting with the Honorable Vice President Chiwenga,” read the statement from Acting Chief secretary of Cabinet George Charamba.



