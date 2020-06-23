Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T Recalls 9 MDC Alliance Parliamentarians

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Thokozani Khupe has recalled nine parliamentarians of the opposition MDC Alliance.

This comes barely two weeks after High Court judge, Joseph Mafusire, made a provisional order stopping the Khupe MDC formation from refilling positions left vacant by the recalling of four legislators - Thabitha Khumalo, Lilian Timveous, Charlotte Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami - aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Allience.

House of Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Tuesday that the MDC-T has recalled Amos Chibaya, Happymore Chidziva, Nomathemba Ndlovu, Anna Muyambo, Francesca Ncube, Murisi Zwizwayi, Virginia Muradzikwa, Concilia Majaya and Mucharairwa Mugidho.

The party’s presidential spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni, said the MDC-T will recall more legislators aligned to MDC Alliance if they continue supporting Chamisa.

“We are recalling those that are aligning themselves with other parties ... We will recall all those that attend MDC Alliance meetings. This is why we have recalled some of them today.”

The Supreme Court recently ruled that Chamisa was not legitimately elected MDC leader soon after the death of the party’s founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa contested the 2018 presidential poll under the MDC Alliance. He got over two million votes and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was declared the winner by the Electoral Court, amassed more votes in the disputed poll. Chamisa has refused to recognize Mnangagwa as the president of Zimbabwe.