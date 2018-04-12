Zimbabwe Opposition MDC-T Recalls VP Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formation led by Nelson Chamisa has recalled former Deputy Prime Minister and MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe from parliament, claiming that she is no longer a member of the opposition party.

But a furious Khupe says she has hired an attorney to challenge the move, noting that her MDC-T faction is the authentic party and not the Chamisa group.

Acting Speaker of the House of Assembly, Reuben Marumahoko, told parliament that they received a letter from the Chamisa-led MDC-T indicating that they have cut ties with Khupe and as a result they will inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the party’s decision to recall Khupe.

Khupe is accused of running away with the party name soon after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon in February this year.

More details to follow …