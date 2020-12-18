Zimbabwe Business Mogul Strive Masiyiwa to Join Netflix Board

Netflix, Inc. has appointed Zimbabwean business mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, to its board of directors.

In a statement posted on its website, Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings said, “We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board.

“His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also said, "I'm thrilled to have Strive join our board as we expand more across Africa and the world."

Reacting to his appointment, Masiyiwa is quoted by the company as saying, “Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth.”

Masiyiwa is the chairman and founder of Econet Group, a telecommunications and technology group with operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe.

He serves on several international boards including Unilever Plc, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations (in the US), Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa, and is a longstanding board member of the United States Holocaust Museum’s Committee on Conscience.

A former board member of the Rockefeller Foundation for 15 years, he is Chairman Emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and African Union Special Envoy to the continent’s COVID response.

A Zimbabwean low-budget film, Cook Off, was the first from the country to make it onto Netflix. The $8,000 rom com is about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition.