Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be Buried in 'Around 30 Days': Family Spokesman

Leo Mugabe, nephew of the late former President Robert Mugabe at the Blue Roof in Harare.

HARARE, Reuters - Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare in “around 30 days”, Mugabe family spokesman Leo Mugabe said on Friday, after earlier saying the burial will be on Sunday.

“The government and the chiefs went to the Heroes Acre, showed each other where President Mugabe is going to be buried, and that place would take about 30 days to complete,” Leo Mugabe said.

“So what that means is the burial will take that long.”

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital a week ago aged 95.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and MacDonald Dzirutwe; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Chris Reese

