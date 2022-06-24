Accessibility links

Livetalk, June 24, 2022: Political Tensions in Zimbabwe Ahead of 2023 General Elections

On Livetalk we are talking about efforts to diffuse political tensions ahead of the 2023 general elections. This after different political parties, including the ruling Zanu PF and the opposition CCC held a peace march in Bulawayo on Thursday preaching tolerance. Our guests are Masimba Mavaza of Zanu PF and Tim Muringai of the CCC. Hosts are Ntungamili Nkomo and Evans Zininga.

