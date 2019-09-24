Police Block 'Abducted' Doctor From Leaving Zimbabwe for Medical Help in South Africa

Police in Zimbabwe have blocked Dr. Peter Magombeyi, leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association, from leaving Avenues Clinic in Harare, following a High Court order compelling the police to allow him to seek urgent specialist medical treatment in South Africa.

Magombeyi was allegedly abducted by state security agents a week ago and resurfaced outside Harare, unable to recall what happened to him.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the police blocked Magombeyi while he was trying to leave the hospital to board a plane to South Africa.

In a statement, the lawyers’ group said, “Happening now: Avenues Clinic, Zimbabwean police are currently preventing Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leader Dr. Peter Magombeyi from leaving the medical facility to board a plane to South Africa to access specialist medical care in defiance of a High Court order issued Tuesday by Justice Happias Zhou.”

Justice Zhou issued the order after police barred Dr. Magombeyi from leaving the hospital on Monday following recommendations from his medical team.

Indications are that Dr. Magombeyi was allegedly electrocuted and injected with unknown substances while he was in the hands of his assailants, widely believed to be state security agents.

In his ruling, Justice Zhou ordered the Officer-In-Charge of Criminal Investigations Department (Law and Order Section) at Harare Central Police Station only identified as Chibaya, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Cain Mathema, who were cited as respondents, not to prevent directly or indirectly Dr. Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe for the purposes of accessing medical services in South Africa.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.