Zimbabwe Police Arrest Top International Trade Unionist

Zimbabwean police have arrested Ghanaian-born trade unionist, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, who is reportedly detained at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, awaiting deportation.

In a statement, the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) said its secretary general “was forcefully taken from Jameson Hotel where he checked into upon arrival in Zimbabwe this morning 26th February 2019 by men of the Department of Immigration of Zimbabwe.”

ITUC-Africa deputy secretary general Adrien Akouete, who signed the statement addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urged the Zimbabwean leader to intervene and stop Adu-Amankwah’s deportation.

“… We fear he is being processed for deportation. We, nevertheless, sincerely hope that this will not be the case … Mr. President, we ask that your government take the necessary steps to ensure that comrade Kwasi Adu-Amankwah is released and allowed to continue with his mission. The least appropriate thing will be that the Zimbabwean Department of Immigration will tender an unreserved apology for this action and take genuine efforts to prevent future reoccurrence.

“As we count on Mr. President’s swift and appropriate interventions to successfully resolve and normalize this situation, we present the assurances of our high regards to your person and office, please.”

Adu-Amankwah travelled to Zimbabwe to conduct a solidarity meeting with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) one of the 105 affiliates of the ITUC-Africa across 52 of the 55 African countries. During his visit, he is supposed to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organisation and also the Employers’ Association of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean police were not reachable for comment.