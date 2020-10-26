Zimbabwe Police Arrest Former ZIFA Boss for Attempting to Smuggle Over 6 Kilograms of Gold to Dubai

Former Zimbabwe Football Association chief executive, Henrieta Rushwaya, was on Monday arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare for allegedly attempting to smuggle over six kilograms of gold to Middle East.

In a tweet, police confirmed the arrest saying Rushwaya is expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing charges of violating some Customs regulations.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Henrietta Rushwaya at RGM International Airport this afternoon after scanners at the airport checkpoint indicated that there was something in her hand luggage. As a result, searches revealed that the suspect had 6,09kgs of gold which had not been legally and properly cleared with Customs and relevant offices for export. This is a suspected smuggling case and police are now conducting investigations.”

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the 53-year-old who is the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Association, failed to produce documents indicating that she had been cleared by Customs to export the gold to Dubai.

In a charge sheet, the CID claimed that Rushwaya indicated that she obtained the gold from a person only identified as Ali.

“The accused was questioned about the origin of the gold and she indicated that she obtained it from one only identified as Ali of number 32 Lanark Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. She indicated that Ali is a licenced gold buyer using the name Ali Japan 786 Private Limited. She alleged that she had been instructed by Ali to leave the gold to an unidentified person at Dubai Airport.”

The gold has been taken to the relevant state entity for determining its value. It will be kept at Fidelity Printers and Refineries until the case is finalized.

CID sources another person said to be linked to senior government officials and Rushwaya was also arrested at the RGM International Airport. Police would not confirm the arrest.